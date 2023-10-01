A woman has been charged with murder after a man died following a stabbing in Bristol.

Police were called to Grosvenor Road, St Paul's at 3.19pm on Friday 29 September.

The victim, a man in his sixties from Easton, had been attacked. He died from a stab wound.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, has been charged with his murder.

She remains in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday 2 October.

Avon and Somerset's Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) is leading the enquiry and treating it as a race-hate crime.

The family has been offered assistance by SARI.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased, who was a familiar and popular figure to many people in St Paul's.

"We remain very grateful to the community for their prompt action to help the injured man and support for our investigation immediately after this tragedy.

"You will still see an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue."

Anyone with information who has yet to speak with officers is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223237902.