A crash near a Somerset golf club is causing delays on two main roads this morning.

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the collision took place on the A39 at the junction with the A37 near Ston Easton, causing delays along both roads.

Inrix said: "A39 in both directions blocked, queueing traffic due to accident at A37 (Rush Hill Junction).

"Police directing traffic."

Traffic is reported to be moving slowly in the area. There are some delays on both roads ahead of rush hour.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for more information.

Updates to follow.