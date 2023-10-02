A dog walker had to go to hospital after being hit in the face by a man in a Bath park.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on Monday 3 July.

They say the victim was walking a dog in a park off Englishcombe Lane at about 5pm to 5.10pm that day.

He became involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown man, which resulted in the man striking the victim's face.

The victim went to hospital with facial injuries.

The suspect is described by police as black, in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins and a shaved afro hairstyle. He was wearing a royal blue coat and similar colour tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information that could help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223158359.