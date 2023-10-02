The family of a man who was murdered by his friend after a row at a pub in South Gloucestershire say they will "never forgive him" for what he did.

Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster, was convicted of murdering Marcus Dunkerton and sentenced to 23 years in prison on Friday 29 September.

The jury at Bristol Crown Court heard that Bradley and Marcus Dunkerton, 40, had spent the evening at the Railway Tavern pub in Charfield, South Gloucestershire, on Friday 24 June 2022.

Marcus was told to leave by the landlady after a drunken argument ended with him punching Bradley and pushing Bradley’s partner.

At the sentencing, Bradley admitted going to Thames Close, where Marcus Dunkerton lived with his partner and their young daughter.

He punched him and stabbed him in the buttocks, but denied intending to cause serious harm.

Grant Bradley has started a 23-year jail term for murdering his friend Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Marcus’ partner called police and ambulance crews just before 11pm but he could not be saved and died just before midnight.

Bradley was arrested on Manor Lane just after 11.30pm.

A post-mortem examination established that Mr Dunkerton had been stabbed five times and that the cause of death was the severing of his femoral artery.

His family have issued a statement, in response to the sentencing of Grant Bradley.

It said: "Marcus was a much-loved partner, father, stepfather, son and brother and he will be sadly missed by all of us.

"As a family we are all now sentenced to a lifetime of being without him, there will be so many milestones and special occasions that Marcus will not see or be able to attend.

"These occasions will be a constant reminder that he has been taken from us all.

"He will never walk his daughter down the aisle when she gets married, he will never have the joy of becoming a grandfather.

"Marcus was taken from us tragically and far too soon in one senseless act of violence.

"Our lives will never be the same without Marcus.

"There isn’t a sentence that will make us feel better or bring Marcus back, but following a two-week harrowing trial, on Friday 29 September 2023 justice was finally served.

"We will never forgive Grant Bradley for what he did.

"We would like to thank the police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the prosecuting barrister Joanna Martin KC, and in particular our Family Liaison Officers Erika and Celia who have supported us throughout this 15-month terrible ordeal."