The family of a man who died after being attacked in the St Paul’s area of Bristol have paid tribute to a "kind-hearted" and "beloved" member of the community.

Hubert Brown, 61, from Easton, died after being stabbed in Grosvenor Road on Friday 29 September. The incident is being treated as a race-hate crime.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 October.

Mr Brown's family have now paid tribute to him.

They said: “During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many.

Flowers and tributes laid in Grosvenor Road, St Paul's.

“He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing.

“Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.”