Two women have been targeted in a spate of robberies in Swindon.

The first incident happened on Wednesday 27 September on Southbrook Street at around 7.10am where around four people jumped out of bushes wearing balaclavas, frightening the woman.

She called the police straight away and the group ran off.

The second incident happened on an alleyway off Ferndale Road leading to the play park at around 5.15am on Saturday 30 September.

A woman in her 20s was assaulted and robbed of her bag and phone.

Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incidents.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin said: “These are really concerning incidents where lone women are being targeted in the early hours of the morning.

"A cordon has been put in place on the access road to Ferndale Road Playground while we investigate what has happened and people will see more police an increased police presence in the area.

"I would urge everyone to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to us no matter how minor as it may help us to find out who is carrying out these offences.

"Please look at your doorbell videos and CCTV from those times and dates and get in touch as soon as possible if you have any information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information that might assist enquiries is urged to call 101 quoting reference number 54230103649.