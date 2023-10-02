A "loveable rogue" police dog is looking for a new forever home as he heads into retirement.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that Ozzie is a "real softy at heart" and now needs a home where he can relax.

Ozzie joined the force in 2017 and since then has helped in plenty of jobs including tracking down a high-risk woman on a riverbank.

The force says they're looking for someone with "large dog experience" as Ozzie weighs in at 43kg and is very powerful.

Ozzie was a General Purpose dog so he has been trained to bite, but he is good with families and would make a wonderful companion.

Ozzie is retiring from Devon and Cornwall Police Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In a post online, the force described Ozzie as "dog-reactive" and said that he would need to be in a home without cats as "[He] does not like cats! Not even a tiny bit!"

The ex-police-dog is "full of beans" and officers say that he needs an owner who is happy to provide him with lots of exercise.

The force is asking anyone happy to rehome Ozzie to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Please contact PC Simon Willan if you are interested and would like to know more information on Simon.WILLAN@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk"