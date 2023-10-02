Man raped and abused young children and threatened them so they'd stay silent

A Gloucester man has been found guilty of historic child sex offences where he would threaten to get them put into care if they told anyone.

David Leather, 37 and of Wharfdale Way in Gloucester, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday 29 September.

Leather raped and sexually abused three children between the ages of four and nine in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The court heard how Leather would force the victims to perform sexual acts in return for turns playing on a games console. He told them that if they spoke to anyone about what was happening, they would get pregnant, or put into care.

One victim said in a statement that the abuse “has tortured [him] for the best part of 20 years”.

He said: “My lack of self-worth boils down to being ashamed of what has happened to me. I feel like I put myself in that situation, because as an adult I look back and think ‘why did I go back into the room’. I know that everyone around me would tell me this is wrong because I was a child, it was abuse, and it was normalised, but I can’t help that this is how I feel.

"Ultimately I still feel humiliated and embarrassed about being a victim of this crime, no matter how many people tell me I shouldn’t.”

Another victim said in a court statement: “When we did sex education at the start of secondary school, that brought everything with David back up in a different light.

"I think it was that which made me realise what David had done to me, as prior to that sex wasn’t really talked about. I felt dirty and disgusting to realise what had been happening.

“The abuse from David has affected my relationships throughout my life, by causing me to have low self-esteem and confidence”.

As well as his prison sentence, Leather was also issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinite restraining orders preventing contact with his victims, and added to the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Leather had previously been found guilty by a jury of eight counts of rape, indecent assault, and indecency with a child, under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, and wish to report the crime, you contact police by calling 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency. You can also report online.