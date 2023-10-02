A walker has been rescued on Dartmoor following an eleven-hour missing person search involving more than 60 people.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Ashburton said the team was called shortly after 8pm on Saturday 30 October to look for a lost walker.

The team was supported by more than 60 people from seven different organisations, including Devon and Cornwall Police and HM Coastguard.

The walker was thought to be somewhere between Dunnabridge and Bellever Tor and Holne Moor and Ryders Hill, an area exceeding 20 square kilometres.

A spokesperson for Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Ashburton said the size of the search area in addition to the poor weather conditions made it a "challenging mission".

"As the search continued late into the night and on into Sunday morning we became increasingly concerned for the ongoing welfare of the missing individual," they added.

The walker was found safe and well at around 7am on Sunday 1 October and was escorted off the moor.

"Shortly before 7am, the missing walker was located by a team from North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team in the southern part of the search area," the team said.

"After being assessed they were found to be fit enough to escort off the moor and were then handed over to the full-time emergency services.

"We are pleased that it resulted in such a great outcome."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…