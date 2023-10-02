There are growing concerns for a teenager who has has been reported missing from a Devon town.

Joshua Cook, 15, was last seen in Court Drive in Cullompton at around 5pm on Sunday 1 October.

Officers believe Joshua may be in Exmouth or the Teignmouth/Shaldon area.

Joshua is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of very slim build, with medium-length brown hair with a curly fringe.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "He may be wearing a grey T-shirt, shorts, and dark trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

"If you have seen Joshua, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 734 of 01/10/2023."