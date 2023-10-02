A police officer has been sacked after he was caught drink-driving while off duty.

PC Ian MacQueen was dismissed from Devon and Cornwall Police after he was arrested and subsequently pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was suspended during court proceedings and, on 6 June, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months and handed an £827 fine at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court.

Following the sentencing, he faced a misconduct hearing on 21 September. The panel found that PC MacQueen's actions had amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice.

He will now be added to a barred list, preventing him from working in policing or other law enforcement agencies again.

Acting Chief Constable Jim Colwell said: “PC MacQueen’s conduct fell well below what we expect from our officers.

“Whether officers are on or off duty, we expect exemplary behaviour and where these standards are not met, we will seek to remove those individuals from the organisation.

“All police officers are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of ethical behaviour, this has evidently not been the case on this occasion.

“The principal objective of these hearings must be to preserve public confidence in the police and the outcome of the Accelerated Misconduct Hearing is the appropriate sanction.”