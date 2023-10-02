A man who knocked a pub-goer unconscious with a single punch before dragging his victim to the bottom of a set of steps has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Simon Anthony Jeff's victim suffered a bleed on the brain after the unprovoked attack outside the Three Compasses pub in Charminster last year.

Dorset Police say Jeff had a conversation with his victim - a man in his 60s - inside the pub which did not involve any disagreements or show any signs of aggressive behaviour.

However, when the victim went outside Jeff approached him from behind and punched him in the head without warning.

CCTV footage showed the victim appearing to lose consciousness following the single punch before he struck his head as he fell to the floor.

Jeff was then seen to take hold of the victim’s ankles and drag him down to the bottom of the steps.

When challenged about what happened, Jeff admitted that he "might have pushed" the victim.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and scans revealed a bleed to his brain.

He told police said he went outside for a cigarette and the next thing he recalled was waking up in severe pain on the ground.

Jeff, 47 and of Dorchester, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 26 September and was jailed for two years in prison after admitting an offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Rich Barnett, of Dorset Police, said: “This was a cowardly and completely unprovoked attack on an innocent member of the public, which resulted in the victim sustaining extremely serious injuries.

“We absolutely will not tolerate violent offending of this nature and as this case demonstrates we will do all we can to identify offenders and bring them before the court so they can face the consequences of their actions.”