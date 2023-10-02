A popular community swimming pool in Devon may have to close for good unless £100,000 can be raised to fix a leak.

Ashburton Swimming Pool, which was built in 1936, has been run by the local community since 2016 after Teignbridge District Council planned to close it.

The charity usually opens the pool between May and September, but they've said it needs major repairs if it is to reopen for next year's summer season.

The charity need to raise £100,000 to carry out the repairs. Credit: ITV West Country

According to the charity, two "significant structural issues" have been identified in the pool — a crack along the deep end and cast-iron pipework that has corroded.

In order to fix the issues, the charity needs to replace the rusting pipe and fit a new custom-made pool liner.

The repairs are estimated to cost around £100,000 and will take around three months to complete.

The charity is hoping to raise the funds by finding 20 local groups of people who can each raise £5,000.

A spokesperson for Ashburton Swimming Pool said: "Every day we are closed is a day the community can't access the pool and the benefits it brings.

"The pool acts as a community hub in the summer and is a vital part of the town.

"Without the repairs, the pool will be lost and with it, the land that it sits on will revert back to the local authority."

It is hoped the pool will be able to reopen in June 2024.