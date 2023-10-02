A teenager has been stabbed in a "violent" attack by a group of boys in Bristol.

The victim told police he was attacked at around 7.50pm by a group of between eight and ten boys outside John Cozens House in St Jude's and sought refuge at a friend's home in the block of flats.

The boy, 16, remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Initial enquiries suggest that the offenders arrived and left with some using two bicycles and an e-scooter. They all wore dark clothing and some had their faces covered.

"The offenders are believed to have arrived along Wade Street and Lamb Street, then fled the scene via Wade Street and Wellington Road after the attack."

Sergeant Brett Worthington said: "This is a worrying incident and we're listening to the community. We have targeted patrols in place and some positive lines of enquiry to follow up.

"If you have any concerns do please tell us in the neighbourhood team so we can make sure we're patrolling the right places at the right times."

Avon and Somerset Police are calling for any witnesses in the area of the John Cozens House between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday 30 September to come forward.

If you have any footage or information which could help the investigation, call 101 and give the reference 5223238803.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information.