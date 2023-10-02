A teenage pedestrian has been serious injured after being hit by a car in North Somerset.

It happened at about 7.30pm on Thursday 28 September on West Town Road, Backwell.

Police say the 18-year-old woman was hit by a black Toyota IQ3.

She went to hospital where she remains with injuries described by Avon and Somerset Police as “potentially life-threatening”.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The road was closed between Rodney Road and Church Lane and reopened by 12.30am Friday 29 September.

House-to-house enquiries were carried out and now police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam, CCTV or other footage which could help the investigation. Please call 101 and give the reference 5223237280.