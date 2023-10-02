A 90-year-old woman has died after two cars crashed in the Gloucestershire village of Stonehouse.

It happened at around 3pm on Friday 8 September on Broad Street in Kings Stanley, near to the mini roundabout on High Street by the Kings Head Pub.

A silver Ford KA, which was being driven by a 90-year-old woman, and a silver Volkswagen Up, which was being driven by a 30-year-old woman, were involved.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital and remained there until she died on Tuesday 26 September.

The 30-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

Gloucestershire Police said: "It is believed that there were several people in the area at the time, with some who stopped to help at the scene, and investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or vehicles prior to it.

"Anyone with information is asked to make contact with police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 313 of 8 September. You can also call police on 101."