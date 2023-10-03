Changes have been made to east Bristol’s liveable neighbourhood scheme which is due to start this winter.

The controversial scheme aims to reduce traffic and improve air quality in Barton Hill and St George by putting road blocks in place - prioritising cyclists and pedestrians above cars.

Bristol City Council insists the scheme is about improving the streets for everyone, with access for residents protected.

However, it has sparked concerns from drivers who are worried it will mean longer journeys, and business owners who are worried it will reduce footfall.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees has promised that all vehicles will still be able to access all roads in the area in Barton Hill and St George. Drivers won’t be charged for entering the area, unless they drive over a bus gate.

The pilot scheme is due to start this winter Credit: Bristol City Council

After a recent public consultation, changes have been made:

The ‘modal filter’ bollards on Great Western Lane have been removed from the plans, meaning people in Barton Hill can drive to Feeder Road without a lengthy diversion.

The ‘pocket park’ bollards on Marsh Lane have also been removed and replaced with a bus gate, due to concerns about the potential delays to emergency services.

Certain vehicles will be exempt from the new bus gates, which block general traffic with cameras and fines. Emergency services, bin lorries, professional carers providing care within the community, parents with children attending SEND schools, taxis, disabled class vehicles, bicycles and e-scooters will all still be able to travel through bus gates without getting a fine.

The junction of Church Road and Chalks Road will see improved pedestrian crossings.

Banned right and left turns will also be removed.

Grindell Road will be made two-way.

The proposed one-way system on Netham Road will be removed.

A planned pocket park on Cossham Road will be removed and replaced with a new modal filter on Wicket Lane.

A pocket park on Glebe Road will be turned into a modal filter, to have less impact on street parking.

Three pedestrian crossing points will be made along Crews Hole Road, next to the Strawberry Lane footpath, the Mama Bear’s nursery, and the junction with Crews Hole and Troopers Hill Road.

The 36 bus service could run more regularly, moving from a 30-minute service to a 15-minute service, although this would need the cooperation of the West of England Combined Authority. In the longer term, a new bus service could link the area to Temple Meads and the city centre.

The scheme has raised concerns with drivers and businesses Credit: Bristol City Council

Mr Rees said feedback and consultation is ongoing so no decisions have been made about the final scheme.

He said: “We still aim to start the trial this winter with some temporary changes being introduced, which will be kept under local review, with more opportunity for local feedback before anything is made permanent.”

The mayor said said no roads would be completely closed, and all will still be accessible in a car.

Mr Rees said: “Delivering liveable neighbourhoods was a manifesto commitment on which I was re-elected, and we’re taking the time to get it right with this first pilot project.

“It has been disappointing to see some misinformation circulated about the pilot scheme, including by actors from outside the area and outside the city. To confirm, once again: Nobody will be charged for driving into or out of the liveable neighbourhood area.

“If you were to drive through one of the proposed bus gates you would receive a penalty charge notice as you would anywhere else in our city. However, there will be a number of vehicle types that will be exempt. No roads will be completely closed to vehicular traffic. All roads will still be accessible by car. You may have to drive a different route as there could be point closures, known as modal filters. Emergency services will be able to access all roads.”

One community group criticised the latest changes to the scheme, and questioned how much public consultation had actually taken place. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson for the Bristol Somali Community Association said the scheme would affect the “livelihood of small businesses” in Barton Hill.

The spokesperson said: “This scheme will not improve the air quality of the area. The number of meetings [council] officers had with residents, they only produced their revised version of their previous plans. No proper consultations took place, let alone doing any plan to co-design it.

“The team is rushing to implement the scheme without considering all the problems residents are going to face. We don’t want a trial in which we already know its outcomes. It’s going to affect the livelihood of many small businesses and residents of Barton Hill.”

