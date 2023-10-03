Police say there are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from a town in Devon.

Tia McSweeney was last seen at an address in Helston on Sunday 1 October.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall police said: "Tia was last seen wearing blackend ripped jeans, a grey hoodie with black and grey trainers.

"Officers believe she may be in the Falmouth area."

Anyone who sees Tia or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote 50230263817.