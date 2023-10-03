Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with an incident of indecent exposure.

Officers are investigating reports that a man intentionally exposed his genitals near a public car park in Devon.

It is said the incident took place near Clearbrook Leat Car Park, in Dartmoor, at about 3.50pm on Tuesday 26 September.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall and in his late 50s to early 60s.

It was reported he had his top off at the time. He has been described as having a large belly.

It is also believed he may have been driving a Jaguar car, which was seen in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for help to identify the man, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.