'Killer-obsessed' man plotted mass shooting in 'revenge plan', court told

A gunman with a “macabre interest” in the Dunblane attacker built firearms and explosives for a “revenge” plan on ex-classmates before he was shot by police, a court heard.

Warehouse worker Reed Wischhusen allegedly wrote of a “hitman-style attack” on 10 people. It included shooting dead teachers and throwing bombs at his former school and killing police staff, prosecutors say.

Police officers went to the 32-year-old's "quiet home" in Wick St Lawrence, a small village on the outskirts of Weston-super-Mare, on 28 November last year after receiving intelligence about him converting blank firearms into lethal weapons.

As they searched his house for weapons, he is accused of pointing a handgun at them and so was shot three times, a trial jury at Bristol Crown Court was told on Tuesday 3 October.

He survived and spent four months in hospital before being arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Wischhusen compiled an "armoury" of homemade weapons over a "sustained period" of time - including pistols, sub-machine guns, a shotgun, ammunition, bombs and grenades.

He denies having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, having an explosive substance, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate in relation to the handgun incident.

'Quiet house contained a dark secret'

Jonathan Rees KC, opening the trial, said: “(Wischhusen’s) quiet house and its outhouse to the rear of it contained a dark secret.

“Over a sustained period of time, Mr Wischhusen, who had a macabre interest in infamous killers such as Thomas Hamilton of Dunblane and Raoul Moat in the UK, and the ‘cop hater’ Ralph McLean in the US, and also in mass shootings and bombings such as the Columbine Shooting and the Oklahoma Bombing, set about attempting unlawfully to build – in his own words – a ‘small armoury’ of firearms and explosives.”

The prosecutor added the “infamy” of Hamilton, who in 1996 committed the worst mass shooting in UK history at Dunblane Primary School, and violent gunman Moat, “seemingly appealed” to the defendant.

In a 1,700 word document written by Wischhusen, he said: “Revenge is on my mind, it’s a powerful motivator.”

Jurors heard phase one of Wischhusen’s alleged revenge plan was to kill 10 people using a converted pistol with a silencer, while wearing disguised clothing and a wig.

Mr Rees told jurors the defendant had listed ex-classmates, teachers and police staff, who he believed had wronged him in the past, as targets.

Wischhusen planned to spare two police staff so they would feel “survivor’s guilt”, citing Hamilton as inspiration for this, the prosecutor said.

He would then walk into his old school, Priory School, in Worle, to shoot and kill teachers and throw pipe bombs before evading police, the court was told.

The alleged plan would culminate in an attack on Avon and Somerset Police’s headquarters, where he would either plant and detonate pressure cooker bombs before opening fire on staff with sub-machine guns or ambush officers and enter the building to let off explosives, the prosecutor claimed.

After this he planned to kill himself, the court heard.

Mr Rees said Wischhusen took “real, concrete steps” to compile the weapons and that his writings about them were “no fantasy at all”.

The trial continues.

