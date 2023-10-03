The M49 is expected to be closed in both directions throughout the morning due to a serious crash at Avonmouth.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene at around 5.45am.

In a statement the force said: "The M49 has been closed this morning (Tuesday 3 October) due to a serious collision."The closure is from the M5 Junction 18A to Junction 22 of the M4 and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route."We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time."

Traffic monitoring system Inrix reports all traffic has been held in both directions on the M49.

It says: "All traffic being temporarily held and stationary traffic due to police incident on M49 in both directions from M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge J22 to M5."

Drivers are being diverted around the closure via the M4 and M5 this morning.

A nyone with relevant dash cam footage is being urged to contact police.