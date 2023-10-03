A warehouse worker who allegedly planned a mass attack in North Somerset bought a police uniform online to "get back" at police, a court has heard.

Jurors were told that Reed Wischhusen, from Wick St Lawrence in Somerset, kept a photo of himself on his phone wearing a police uniform and carrying a gun.

The 32-year-old claims he bought the uniform online to “get back” at Avon and Somerset Police staff who rejected his application to become a volunteer officer in 2011.

He is accused of spending years amassing an armoury of guns and explosives to take revenge on former classmates, current employers and staff at Avon and Somerset Police.

The court heard how five police officers made a chance visit to his house on 28 November last year, after a report emerged claiming he may bought a "safe" firearm online which had the capacity to be converted into a working gun.

Wischhusen was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and the accused allegedly locked himself in the bathroom before shooting himself, only to emerge with a loaded gun pointed at officers, jurors were told.

He was shot three times before being restrained and taken to hospital in Bristol with critical injuries.

A head scan later revealed a bullet lodged behind his right ear which the prosecution said appeared to have been a self-inflicted wound.

Court sketch of warehouse worker Reed Wischhusen. Credit: PA

"A quiet house with an out-house at the rear contained a dark secret," said prosecutor Jonathan Rees KC.

"By his own admission, he had built a small armoury of firearms and explosives. Why did he do that? According to a document he wrote in 2022 it was revenge."

The court heard police discovered a document entitled "Revenge" in which Wischhusen detailed a mass attack which involved shooting dead teachers and throwing bombs at police staff.

In a police interview after his arrest, Wischhusen said his uncovered written plans were a “fantasy story” to “amuse myself”, a trial jury at Bristol Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

Wischhusen denies having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, having an explosive substance, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate in relation to the handgun incident last year.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…