A man has died following a crash on the M49 involving two vehicles.

Avon and Somerset Police were called the crash involving a van and the driver of a broken-down vehicle at Avonmouth, in Bristol at around 5.45am on Tuesday 3 October.

Officers said one person, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

The motorway was closed in both directions for around eight hours.

National Highways has since reopened the southbound carriageway but the northbound carriageway of the motorway remains closed for investigation work to be carried out.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you can help, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223240486.