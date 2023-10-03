Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery in Camborne have issued CCTV images of a hooded man they want to speak to.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the ‘Mr W’s Eats & Treats’ store on Pendarves Street in Tuckingmill at 2.40pm on Monday 2 October, following a report that a man had entered the premises with a knife and made threats.

He left on foot in the direction of North Roskear when a member of the public stepped in.

Officers are appealing to identify the man pictured as it’s believed he may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Police are looking to speak to this man seen wearing a hood. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

He is described as wearing a dark green hooded coat, black jogging bottoms and black and white Puma Anzarun trainers.

Anyone with information can call police with information on 101, or via their website here, quoting log 463 of 2 October.