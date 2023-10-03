A 16-year-old boy has denied three charges of attempted murder relating to an incident at a private school in Devon.

The teenager, who cannot legally be named due to his age, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 3 October accused of three offences relating to alleged assaults at Blundell’s School in Tiverton, Devon on 9 June.

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder two youths, who also cannot be legally named, and also attempting to murder school worker Henry Roffe-Silvester.

The boy entered his pleas via video link from custody.

Kerim Fuad KC, defending, made an application for the trial, due to be held in December, to be postponed, which Mrs Justice Cutts agreed to.

A further hearing will take place at Bristol Crown Court on 13 October.

The defendant was remanded into custody.