A father from Chippenham has been named the world's strongest disabled man after winning the title for the second time in a row.

Dave Walsh was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2014, but this has not deterred him from competing on the international stage.

He has recently returned home from the World Strength Games competition in Orlando, Florida.

Dave told ITV News West Country: "It's the second year I've won it, so there was very much a target on my back.

"Everyone was kind of gunning for me, so to say I won it the second year in a row is pretty awesome.

Dave Walsh competing at the World Strength Games in Orlando.

"In Strongman, even though you compete against other people, you also compete against yourself. So you know what you can do in training and just make sure you can better it and I knew I could better it on the day."

Dave, who left the army in 2016, used to compete in able-bodied Strongman competitions before he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

He said: "It wasn't until I was starting to lose control of my legs and my hand was having issues that I started to really struggle.

"So it took about six months to a year for me to start needing mobility aids, and then I kind of got a bit depressed.

"I had to go through the stages of grieving my old self. I've gained a lot of respect for myself and a lot of self-worth again."

After his success on the world stage, he now wants to set an example for others.

"It's about finding your way, you find your way out of it. You know, it doesn't have to be a sport, it could just be socialising or playing games with people.

"Everybody has worth, no matter what your disability is or ability or you know, size or shape."