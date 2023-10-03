A military veteran from Burnham-on-Sea has become the oldest ever big-prize winner of the People's Postcode Lottery - winning nearly £700,000 at the age of 98.

Bernard, who served all over the world in the Armed Forces, started playing the game with his wife, Doris, who died in 2017.

He was watched by three generations of his family as presenter Jeff Brazier revealed a cheque for £228,571.

Bernard was then left stunned as he was then given another two golden envelopes, each containing the same amount - because he played with three tickets. It meant Bernard pocketed a total of £685,713.

Bernard, who joined the Royal Marines aged 17 in the middle of World War Two, said: "I never thought I'd win, I just hoped.

"Now that I've seen it - fantastic! The family are all going to get something."

Bernard shared the September Millions joy with four neighbours in postcode TA8 2BQ. Each ticket was worth £228,571.

Bernard said: "When we started the lottery, my wife and I said that if we ever won, we must share it with family. Unfortunately, she's not here anymore.

"My daughter will get the most because she has been fantastic. She took over from my wife when she died and looked after me every day."

He added: "It amazed me when you gave me the first cheque, then I got two other envelopes with the same amount in all three. My wife would be thrilled."

Son-in-law Alan quipped: "You can retire now, dad."

Daughter Marie added: "He can get a super-charged scooter."

But there were more family fortunes when they discovered they'd each won cheques for £1,334, because they all live in the wider TA8 2 postcode area.

Bernard and his neighbours are all winners. Credit: Postcode Lottery

Across the street, Bernard's neighbour Shirley, who works as a dinner lady, says her fortune is all down to her late husband Les, who died of cancer four years ago.

Shirley said: "My husband always loved doing the Postcode Lottery, but he passed away four years ago.

"I wanted to keep it going, so I changed it over to my name.

"It seems as if he's looking down on me and looking after his sons and grandchildren."

Directly opposite, winner John and his wife Alison said they'd love to go on a Nordic cruise - as well as look after their three kids and seven grandchildren.

Retired hospital porter John said, "We'll treat the kids, but we're going to have a holiday. After that, we'll sit down and think how to invest it."

Alison, a retired phlebotomist, added, "This is unbelievable. It means everything - great happiness."