A fire service has warned closing your doors at night "could be the difference between life and death".

Wadebridge Community Fire Station shared the pictures after a house fire broke out in Jacobstow on Friday 29 September.

Crews from Bude, Delabole, Holsworthy and a flexi duty officer attended the blaze, which involved a workshop and a house.

Crews used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Following the blaze, Wadebridge Community Fire Station shared two photos showing either side of an internal door - one side was totally black from fire damage while the other was almost untouched.

"The pictures taken of the same door clearly demonstrate how closing internal doors at night can be the difference between life and death," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Thankfully the occupants were unharmed and despite the fire causing severe damage to a workshop, the main property remained virtually unscathed."

The force also highlighted the importance of having a bedtime routine and escape plan.