Five people have died in Gloucestershire in matter of weeks, sparking fears a bad batch of heroin is circulating.

Public health officials say there have been three deaths in just a few days with a total of five people dying in "recent weeks".

Gloucestershire City Council is offering support through its drug treatment service.

In a statement, Gloucestershire Police Detective Superintendent Ian Fletcher told ITV News: “There have been five deaths in the county in recent weeks which are suspected to be related to drugs.

“Our investigations are ongoing and we’re in the process of carrying out enquiries to gather intelligence and review any patterns.

“At this time the deaths are being treated as unexplained and we’re awaiting toxicology results and other reports.”

ITV News understands investigations are ongoing as to whether a bad batch of heroin is circulating.

Director of Public Health at the council Siobhan Farmer said: “In recent days, we have become aware of a number of deaths of Gloucestershire residents who may use, or have used, heroin; three are known to our treatment services and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those involved.

"Whilst at this stage, their deaths are not confirmed as being the result of drug taking, it is no secret the danger to life drugs pose.

“As a precaution we are providing advice and support to those we work with through our drug treatment services and would urge anyone suffering with a drug addiction to engage with drug treatment.

"Change Grow Live Gloucestershire, a drug and alcohol recovery service, can be contacted on 01452 223 014.”