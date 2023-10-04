The Fire Brigades Union has condemned Avon Fire Authority's proposals to cut 40 jobs across the region, branding the decision as 'dangerous and irresponsible'.

Avon Fire Authority is scheduled to meet on 4 October to discuss reducing each fire engine crew from five firefighters to four across the service.

Fire Brigades Union officials will be addressing the fire authority, with firefighters expected to attend in opposition to the recommended cuts.

The proposals come as Avon Fire and Rescue Service is looking to make budget cuts.

Dave Roberts, from the Fire Brigade Union (FBU), said: “Since 2010, one in five firefighters have been cut. Our firefighters are already working under immense pressure to keep our communities safe.

“A recent report has highlighted that the UK is woefully underprepared to deal with the increased threat of wildfires and extreme weather, which are only going to increase in frequency as a result of the climate crisis.

“This is the time for urgent investment in our service, not even more brutal cuts.

"These dangerous, irresponsible proposals will stretch our service to breaking point. The FBU will campaign against any threat to public and firefighter safety, every step of the way.”

Amanda Mills, FBU Avon Brigade secretary added: “Response times in Avon hit a ten year high this year. Every second counts in a fire. But instead of improving our service, we’re now facing plans to cut it to the bone.

"These plans will make it even more difficult for our firefighters to do their jobs.

“Residents will be left without adequate fire cover, putting lives and homes at risk.

"Firefighters’ safety is on the line, as we’ll be put in life-or-death situations without the resources we need.

"Avon’s firefighters will not accept public safety being sacrificed in the name of cost cutting.”

In response to the criticism, Avon Fire and Rescue service has said it won't compromise safety, but added that it has to find ways to work within the budget it has.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Shilton, said: "In May 2023, I initiated the formation of an efficiency project team, tasked with addressing cost savings required for us to preserve a balanced budget while delivering on our commitments as a fire and rescue service.

"Such funding pressures became known following the confirmation of the operational staff pay award and uncertain future funding settlements from central Government for 2024/25 onwards.

"To achieve a balanced budget, we must identify efficiency savings of nearly £2.5 million in the years ahead.

"The proposals today are founded upon significant research and data analysis and we continue to evaluate the various options available to us while ensuring our resources and planning are aligned with the level of risk we face.

" While we must make savings, our resource allocation and crewing levels are guided by a dedication to firefighter safety and the wellbeing of local residents.

"We will not be closing any of our existing fire stations nor will we reduce the number of fire engines and appliances within our Service.

"We are looking at how we can do things differently to ensure we meet efficiency savings required, reinvest in other areas and be more agile as a Service to make our Service stronger and our communities safer.

"In an ideal world, we would not have to make these difficult decisions, but unfortunately the harsh reality is that we must take the funding we have and find innovative ways to utilise the resources available to us.

"Let me be clear. We will not compromise firefighter safety or the safety of our communities in the pursuit of cost savings."