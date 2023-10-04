Four people have been injured in a crash at a car meet in Swindon.

According to Wiltshire Police, two cars were drifting around a group of people at Hawksworth Industrial Estate when one driver lost control and collided with a parked car.

It happened shortly before 11pm on Saturday 30 September and involved a total of four vehicles, but one left the scene, police said.

One of the four people was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries and there is now an appeal for information.

PC Craig Beales said: “This was a serious incident which could have ended very badly.

"If the woman injured had been standing in front of the parked car her injuries could have been life changing if not life threatening.

"Wiltshire Police’s Road Policing Unit are investigating what happened that night at the car meet and we’re watching any footage we receive to try to identify any offences that took place.

"We would urge anyone who saw what happened or who has footage from that night that could help with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

The force added: "Wiltshire Police continue to work with partner agencies such as Swindon Borough Council to try to prevent further anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in the town.

"If you can help with our enquiries please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230103904."