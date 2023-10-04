Another huge cruise ship has cast its giant shadow over the Cornish town of Falmouth.The 333-metre MSC Preziosa arrived in the dark, dropping its anchor just off Pendennis Point at dawn on 3 October.It transported around 3,500 passengers to the town.

People could be seen disembarking the Fantasia-class liner, leaving the 14 decks to be ferried into Falmouth harbour.

The liner dominating the horizon. Credit: BPM Media

The St Mawes Ferry could be seen helping with transferring passengers to shore.

The Preziosa is capable of carrying almost 4,000 passengers, has more than 1,600 cabins, a 235 metre jogging track and four swimming pools.It also has an onboard theatre which can accommodate 1,600 guests, as well as seven restaurants and a Smurf-themed play area.

MSC Preziosa was only in Falmouth for the day. Its stop was the final one of an 11-day cruise around Western Europe.It follows other huge liners, as well as superyachts, that have visited the town over the summer.