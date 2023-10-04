MSC Preziosa cruise liner brings thousands of visitors to Falmouth
Another huge cruise ship has cast its giant shadow over the Cornish town of Falmouth.The 333-metre MSC Preziosa arrived in the dark, dropping its anchor just off Pendennis Point at dawn on 3 October.It transported around 3,500 passengers to the town.
People could be seen disembarking the Fantasia-class liner, leaving the 14 decks to be ferried into Falmouth harbour.
The St Mawes Ferry could be seen helping with transferring passengers to shore.
The Preziosa is capable of carrying almost 4,000 passengers, has more than 1,600 cabins, a 235 metre jogging track and four swimming pools.It also has an onboard theatre which can accommodate 1,600 guests, as well as seven restaurants and a Smurf-themed play area.
MSC Preziosa was only in Falmouth for the day. Its stop was the final one of an 11-day cruise around Western Europe.It follows other huge liners, as well as superyachts, that have visited the town over the summer.