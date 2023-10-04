The provider for Swindon's ice rink has revealed that flood damage caused by torrential flooding is 'far worse' than it had anticipated.

Greenwich Leisure Limited, which operates under the name Better announced that the Link Centre would close temporarily following flash floods on 17 September.

It has since revealed that the entire building remains without power, and that plant operation and machinery was extensively damaged by the water.

Its facilities, including a swimming pool, trampoline park, gym and fitness studio will remain closed until November at the earliest.

In a statement on 3 October, it further revealed that damage caused to its ice rink is so severe, its entire base will need replacing.

A spokesperson for Better, said: “We are working as hard as we can to reopen the Link Centre as soon as possible.

"However, the damage caused by the torrential flooding of the 17 and 18 September is far worse than we originally thought.

"In addition to water damage and its impact on plant and machinery, the entire building remains without power. We recognise the huge impact this closure is having on the local community and sports clubs that use the centre.

Torrential flooding damaged the centre's plant facilities

"We are doing all we can to reopen safely, as soon as possible and if we can bring the estimated timelines forward, we will do so.

“Over the coming weeks the site will be decontaminated and made safe and a power supply to the building will be restored.

"Plant systems will be assessed and replacement parts ordered, to allow for the reinstatement of hot water, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to re-open the gym, fitness studios, soft play and trampoline park in November and the swimming pool before the end of the year and will communicate firm dates as soon as possible.

“We are also working in conjunction with specialist consultants on the reopening of the ice rink, however this is the most complex element and will take longer.

"The flood water penetrated the ice rink itself and we believe the rink lighting and electrical circuits have been compromised. The sand ice pad base will need to be replaced and only then can the ice rebuild begin.

National-league ice hockey team Swindon Wildcats have been left without a home. Credit: Swindon Wildcats

Swindon's ice rink is home to national-league ice hockey team the Swindon Wildcats. Its players, including 150+ junior members are having to travel as far as Bristol and Cardiff to train.

Greenwich Leisure Limited added that it's working to provide alternative options for those affected.

"We have transferred nearly 200 pupils from our swim school at the Link to Dorcan Leisure Centre, with a further 100 spaces available to anyone who would like to move across. We will also be relocating fitness classes to other locations where we can," it said.

"Once again, we’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we tackle these very challenging circumstances.

"We will be in touch with our members over the coming 24hrs to advise them of the options available to them.”