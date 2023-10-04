Police are appealing for information after reports a man followed two 12-year-old girls, "inappropriately" touched one of them and made "sexualised comments" in Clevedon.

Avon and Somerset Police say the incident happened as the girls walked along several streets including Southey Road, Churchill Avenue, Hansons Way, Strode Road, Westbourne Avenue and Penny Field, sometime between 4.30pm and 7.20pm on 20 July.

A man has been arrested and has been released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Det Con Leia Houtekamer said: “We know this incident will be of concern within the local community, but we’d like to assure the community that a full and thorough police investigation is well underway.

“We’ve made an arrest and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We specifically want to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously or unusually in the areas described in our appeal, at the specified times.

“If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223174162.”