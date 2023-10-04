A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was shot in the head in Swindon.

The incident happened in Odstock Road, Penhill on 24 April, leaving the victim with life-changing injuries.

Wiltshire Police say the suspect remains in custody for questioning. He has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information following the shooting, and Crimestoppers is running an appeal offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information.