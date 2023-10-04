A man has been charged with people smuggling offences after a pleasure boat was allegedly used to transport at least 10 people from Normandy.

Tony Williams, 58, from Lydford, Devon, is accused of conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration and assisting illegal immigration.

The National Crime Agency said Williams allegedly used a pleasure craft to transport at least 10 migrants from Normandy in June 2022.

It alleged that a number of people were seen running to waiting cars after leaving a boat as it moored at Slapton Sands in Devon.

Andy Macgill, from the agency, said: “This investigation has examined the use of a pleasure boat which we believe was used to cross the Channel and bring people into the UK illegally.

“Tackling organised immigration crime continues to be a priority for the National Crime Agency and we will work with partners in the UK and overseas to target crime groups at every step of the route.”

Williams will next appear before Exeter Crown Court on October 30.