Police are looking for a man after a mobile phone switched to camera mode was used to spy on people in a supermarket toilet.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police say the phone was held under a wall in the toilet facilities of Tesco Superstore on Transit Way, Plymouth.

The incident happened on 8 August and police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to.

A spokesperson for the force said: " Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify the man pictured following a report of voyeurism in Plymouth.

"It was reported that a mobile phone on camera mode was held under a wall within toilet facilities at Tesco Superstore on Transit Way.

"Officers are appealing for information and have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Anyone who recognises him or has information is asked to contact police via our website here or telephone 101, quoting reference 50230217524."

Voyeurism is when people get sexual pleasure from watching, photographing, or recording others doing something usually private without the person’s permission.