A new train station will be built in Cullompton in Devon thanks to funding previously allocated to the creation of HS2.

It comes as the prime minister Rishi Sunak has scrapped the northern leg of HS2.

He said £36billion previously ring-fenced for the high-speed rail line from London to Manchester would instead be allocated to infrastructure projects in other parts of the country. The announcement included plans to open a railway line between Cullompton and Wellington, as well as a new station at Tavistock which will connect it with Plymouth.

Cullompton's original train station closed in 1964 and campaigners have been calling for it to reopen for years.

There will also be additional funding to make the Exeter to Plymouth rail line "more resilient to extreme weather," though the exact sum allocated for this project is not clear.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the announcement at the Conservative Party Conference

The extra funding includes £100million for a "mass transit system" in Bristol.

Labour has criticised the cancelling of HS2 and called for a general election.

Sir Keir Starmer's party has its conference next week when he will set out his vision for the country.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, welcomed the announcement that a new train station will be built in Cullompton.

He said: “I warmly welcome the fantastic news that under this Conservative government, Cullompton will get its own dedicated train station.

"I recently conducted a transport survey in and around the town and I’m delighted we are delivering what local residents want.

"By improving the link to London Paddington and Exeter, we can boost our local economy whilst better connecting our communities.”

Huw Merriman MP, Minister for Rail, said: “Connecting Cullompton to Devon’s railway network is a major step forward for the area.

"Fast trains to London and Exeter opens up great opportunities for the local area and I’m looking forward to seeing spades in the ground.

"Devon’s railway network is expanding under this Conservative government, creating jobs and opportunities across the county.”

The full list of South West projects to get funding in the announcement are: