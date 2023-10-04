A biker has died and a woman has been arrested following after a crash in Cheltenham on 3 October.

It happened at the A4019 Tewkesbury Road crossroads with Brook Road at around 7.40pm.

The man, aged in his 50s, was riding a motorbike when it collided with a Honda Civic.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The man was helped by members of the public and the ambulance service but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road remains closed while investigation work takes place, and motorists are asked to continue to follow diversions.

Anyone who witnessed the collision but hasn't spoken to police is asked to submit information here, referencing incident 420 of 3 October:

You can also call 101 and quote the same incident number.