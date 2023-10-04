A teenager had to be rescued from the banks of a Somerset river after becoming cut off by high tides.

Burnham-on-Sea RNLI rescue crew were called out at just after 8.30pm on Saturday 30 September to reports of a boy stuck on the banks of the River Brue.

He had been walking alone when he realised he had become cut off by the tides and called his mum who then rang 999 for help.

A search of the river was conducted of the river towards Highbridge and the teen was found on the bank by Apex Park.

He had been using the light on his mobile phone to alert rescuers to where he was.

He was taken back to the sailing club and checked over by crews.

Burnham RNLI Lifeboat helmsman Marc Smith said: “Apparently the casualty was walking along the river bank when he suddenly realised he was on a bank surrounded by water and reeds.

“As it was dark, and not knowing which direction was safe - the high tide had caught him unawares - he sensibly called home for assistance.

"His mother also sensibly immediately called 999 for the coastguard, who tasked the RNLI."