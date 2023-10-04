Tributes have been paid to a former Gloucester City Councillor who died in a crash.

Phil Beer, who represented Kingsholm and later Longlevens, died at the age of 48.

In tribute, former colleagues and friends have described him as a 'proud family man' and someone who 'used to light up the room with his smile'.

Gloucester City Council held a minute’s silence in honour Phil, who was a close friend of Gloucestershire County Council leader Mark Hawthorne.

Mark Hawthorne and Paul James said in a joint statement: “It’s difficult to accept that Phil Beer is no longer with us. Phil was more than a fellow councillor, he was a dear friend.

“He was someone who we spent our early 20s going out with down the pub, organising late night parties in our neighbouring flats at Pitchview, flying off on 18-30 holidays in Magaluf, weekends away down the coast and the occasional quiet nights in – with our favourite port and maybe the odd cigars.

“For both of us, Phil was a mate. Part of that Kingsholm gang that emerged between 1996 and 1999 of Paul James, Phil Awford, Mark Hawthorne and Phil Beer - gaining in four elections in a row, and earning the nickname the Sunshine Boys by the Lib Dems (well Bill Crowther at least!).

“We were the youngest trio of city councillors probably in this council's history at 23, 24 and 25.

"We certainly lowered the average age of the council chamber, and we liked to think we brought a fresh perspective.

“Phil’s time in local politics was the shortest of the four of us. He was elected to the Kingsholm Ward in 1999 and then re-elected in the new Longlevans ward in 2002, where he would serve a further two years before standing down to get married to Louise and start their family in Ashleworth.

“And as a group, we stayed friends over the next 20 years. As life took all of us in slightly different directions, we shared a bond and a memory of that time in the late 90s.

"Phil would go on to have a successful career in insurance, and have three children, Izzy, Charlie and Henry.

"He was always first and foremost a proud family man. The last time the three of us came together was just under a month ago at the Pelican, to raise a glass in memory of Phil Awford who died in March.

"We spent an evening sat outside reminiscing about our many years of shared friendship.

"Phil spoke with pride about his kids, and we all remembered how Phil Awford had been a father figure for us in those early years.

"At the end of the evening, as we went our separate ways, we agreed we would catch up again soon once the summer was over.

“But instead, today we lay him to rest and mourn his passing. Today our thoughts are with Louise, their three children and all of Phil's family and many, many friends.

“Phil was just 48 years of age. Maybe somewhere up there in a quiet corner of a country pub, Phil Beer is catching up with Phil Awford over a pint of local scrumpy and a pickled egg - reminiscing about those heady days in Kingsholm – the sunshine boys, gone but never forgotten.”