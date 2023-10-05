A teenager has been arrested following an alleged knifepoint robbery in Stroud.

Officers were called to reports that two men had threatened two teenage boys and stolen items from them shortly before 5pm on Monday 2 October.

The victims were sitting in Bank Gardens park, off Lansdown, when they were approached.

It was alleged that the offender grabbed one of the boys and told him to hand over his belongings. He was then punched by the second man after refusing to do so.

Police said another teenager tried to intervene but was threatened with a knife.

Anyone who could help identify this individual is being asked to contact police. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

The men then went on to steal a Trapstar bag, Apple Airpod headphones and a black coat from one of the boys before leaving the area on foot and a bicycle.

Investigating officers from Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify anyone else involved and investigating officers have now released images of a man who they would like to identify and speak to in connection with the incident."