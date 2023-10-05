Play Brightcove video

A dentist in Cornwall has said problems in the sector have "gone past crisis point".

Finley Bason, who runs a practice in Lostwithiel, is launching a pilot scheme which will change the way NHS money is used - prioritising children and the most vulnerable patients, with thousands of others told they must go elsewhere for care.

"I honestly believe we've gone past the crisis point," he said. "I actually feel that we're potentially in a terminal slide, and I think it can happen very, very quickly.

"We've not been given any extra funding, but we've been allowed to be more flexible in our approach to how we provide the care.

"20% of our budget is going to be directed to urgent care for anyone in the public who has not got access to a dentist and has an emergency.

The pilot project will run for two years. Credit: ITV News

"50% of our contract will be for new patients who have never had access to a dentist, but then they will be let go off the list again.

"And 30% of our budget is to look after a cohort of our patients who are considered to be the most vulnerable and would be a priority group."

Patients aged under 18 and over 80, along with those with specific health needs, will still be offered NHS treatment.

But everyone else, more than 4,500 existing patients in Lostwithiel, will have to go elsewhere for routine treatments or pay to go private.

Many people across the South West are struggling to access NHS dental care. Credit: ITV News

"This is something that I don't want to do, but I have to do it for the good of the profession," Mr Bason said.

"What I can reassure those patients is that if they have dental problems, they will still be seen if they just don't have access to routine care.

" In an ideal system, everyone should have access to routine care. But when the system isn't working, we have to meet the needs of the most needy first, and then we have to work backwards from there."

The pilot project has the backing of Cornwall's integrated care board, which sets the county's overall health strategy.

Chris Reid, chief executive of cornwall's integrated care board, said: "A lot of dentists are leaving the NHS, so this was something that we felt we needed to support, to find a different way of providing dental care that targeted more of a community approach that makes sure that we address where the need was the greatest."

Ian Mills, associate professor at Plymouth's Peninsula Dental School, said: "We've got a reduced amount of funding within the industry, and with reduced resource, we need to target that effectively, to those with the greatest needs and most vulnerable and disadvantaged in society.

"That's what it appears the Lostwithiel practice is doing. So this is a good news story in terms of targeting some of the funding to the disadvantaged and vulnerable. But we also need to consider what access is available for the rest of the population."