Watch Ellie Barker speaking to residents who have had their memories captured in a new book.

A resident at a Somerset care home has recalled the moment the blast from a World War Two bomb "pushed her down the stairs" - and she thought it was her mother.

This is one of many memories that have been collected and turned into a book by people living at Highfield House in Castle Cary.

Gladys Gavin said: "We used to look out of this landing window to see what was happening outside.

Gladys' wartime memories have been collected. Credit: Gladys Gavin

"Because the blast came through the window, it pushed me back down the stairs.

"I thought it was my mother who was with me and I said 'well you needn't have pushed me', she said 'I didn't, it was the blast from the bomb.'"

Friends and family gathered for wine and cheese celebrating at the book's launch, which is titled 'I Remember The War', as a chance to bring everyone to be together and recall times from years ago.

Annette Bosworth was at school during the time of World War Two.

Annette was evacuated during the war. Credit: Annette Bosworth

She said: "I was evacuated with my mother to a border town in Scotland and I lived there with my aunt and uncle for three years."

The residents who took part say they have contributed to history and see the book as a legacy.

John Maskell is 104 and was brought up in an orphanage, but can now save these memories for his children.

John is now 104 and has recalled his memories from the 1940s. Credit: John Maskell

Care home Manager Rachel Mundy, explained why she put the book together.

She said: "After speaking with the residents you come to learn all their different stories, some of them fascinating.

"A boy who was in bed and ended up waking up with concrete on his face because he'd be bombed but didn't realise he'd been bombed.

"So I just wanted to get all these stories together for people so there were written down and here forever before they were lost really."