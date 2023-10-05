Wiltshire police has taken to social media to call out another middle lane hogger on the M4.

Middle lane hogging is considered bad driving etiquette by most Britons, but it is also illegal and constitutes careless driving under section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On the platform X, formally known as Twitter, Wiltshire Police posted the picture of a car in the middle lane, saying they had “literally had no idea what the driver’s aversion was to lane 1.”

Is it illegal to hog the middle lane on a motorway?

In 2013, new laws were introduced giving police officers the right to hand out on-the-spot fines of £100 and three penalty points for lingering in the middle lane and other offences like tailgating.

Rule 264 of the Highway Code states: “You should always drive in the left-hand lane when the road ahead is clear.

"If you are overtaking a number of slow-moving vehicles, you should return to the left-hand lane as soon as you are safely past.”

Lane hogging can increase congestion on motorways. Credit: PA

Middle-lane hogging is when vehicles remain in the middle lane when there are no vehicles in the inside motorway lane to overtake.

The RAC said: “It's almost a British institution to get irritated behind the wheel, but middle-lane hogging seems to be on another level to most frustration.

“During busy periods, middle-lane hogging can cause congestion…If the driver in the middle lane moved over, the same traffic could be split over two lanes.”

There are rare occasions where it might make sense to stay in the middle lane rather than risk excessively weaving in and out of traffic.

According to The RAC there are other times when sitting in the middle lane is justified.

“There are other times when it’s OK to sit in the middle lane. One time is when approaching a slip road joining the motorway,” The RAC said.

“Similarly, if you’ve overtaken a car in the inside lane and are approaching a junction, in some circumstances it might be worth remaining in the middle lane until you’re past the slip road and it’s safe to move over.”

They added: “If you’re approaching a stranded vehicle on the hard shoulder, it might be worth moving into the middle lane in case any passengers step into the carriageway, or the car pulls out suddenly.”