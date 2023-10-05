A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Somerset, Police have confirmed.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the A361 between Street and Taunton at around 3.20am on 5 October following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorbike.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by a specially trained officer.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and enquiries were carried out. It has since been reopened.

The force is appealing for witnesses following the crash.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Officers would like to speak to witnesses or those with information or dashcam footage who were travelling along the A361 between late evening on Wednesday 4 October and 3.30am on Thursday 5 October.

"Witnesses are urged to contact 101 and quote reference 5223242451."