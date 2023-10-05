Police o fficers are concerned for the welfare of a girl, 13, who has been reported missing from Cheltenham.

Kaitlyn left her home near the Benhall Park area at some point between 10pm on Wednesday 4 October and 6am on Thursday 5 October.

Gloucestershire Police say her disappearance is "out of character" and she has left her mobile phone at home.

Kaitlyn is described as being white, around 5ft 2ins in height, of a slim build and has long dark brown hair. She usually wears black shorts and a cropped top, and may be wearing a black zip-up jacket.

Kaitlyn also has links to the areas of Hatherley and Hester's Way.

Anyone who has seen Kaitlyn is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 64 of 5 October, or if you have recently seen her or can see her at the time of calling, dial 999 and ask for police.