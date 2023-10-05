Speed cameras on one of Cornwall's busiest roads have been chopped down by vandals.

Two average speed cameras monitoring the 30mph zone on the A39 at Perranarworthal appear to have been sawn off overnight.

The cameras went live in March 2023, following a local campaign to improve safety along the road between Truro and Falmouth.

Known locally as the 'Falmouth Gateway,' the stretch of road has been the scene of many serious and fatal crashes.

Adrian Leisk, Head of Road Safety at Devon and Cornwall Police said he was "saddened" to see the speed cameras had been removed.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Leisk said: "Saddened for the local community who championed their installation and campaigned for years to do so.

"These cameras have improved road safety and will be replaced ASAP."

He added investigations are underway to identify the "mindless vandals who did this."

Devon and Cornwall Police have said an investigation is underway. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council and Vision Zero South West said: "These speed cameras were installed after a long campaign by the local community to keep residents safe and encourage drivers to stick to the speed limit.

"This is a busy route through a residential area and the 30mph speed limit is there for a reason.

"It's very disappointing that the cameras have been vandalised."

The council added they will replace the cameras "as soon as possible".

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact police.