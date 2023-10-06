Play Brightcove video

This footage from Gloucestershire Police shows the men officers are trying to identify.

A cafe in Lydney has been targeted multiple times by burglars stealing "food and other items".

Over recent months police have received four reports of unknown men gaining entry to Hips Harbourside at Lydney harbour.

The burglaries were reported to have taken place between July and September and police believe that two men have been involved.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries, but are yet to identify the individuals, and are now asking for information from the public.

Officers are asking for help to identify the men. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Gloucestershire Police have issued CCTV footage and images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to complete this online form quoting incident 80 of 28 September.

Alternatively information can be submitted anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.