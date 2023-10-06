Traffic has come to a standstill on the M5 after a several vehicles have been involved in a crash.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 23 for the A39 and junction 24 towards Burnham-On-Sea.

There are reports of debris on the road as well as spillage.

Traffic is building in the area with congestion up to junction 24. Drivers are being diverted along the A38 via West Hunspill.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix posted this update: "M5 Northbound blocked, stationary traffic due to debris on road, spillage and multi-vehicle accident from J23 A39 (Bridgwater North) to J22 (Burnham-on-sea).

"Congestion to J24 (Bridgwater South) and traffic diverting away along the A38 via West Hunspill."